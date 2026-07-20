PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
28M AGO

Luke List betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

Luke List sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Luke List will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open. List looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for List at the 3M Open.

List's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-67-3
2024MC67-76+1
2021T5868-71-70-73-2

At the 3M Open

  • In List's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 58th at 2-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

List's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-70-69-64-1429.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4969-68-67-70-64.8
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-66-70-70-1213.1
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7566-71-85-68+2--

List's recent performances

  • List has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • List has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • List has averaged 0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

List's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8050.794
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.416-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.238-0.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0970.012
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2470.332

List's advanced stats and rankings

  • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.805 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.416 mark. He ranked with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, List delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.11 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.77% of the time.
  • List currently ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 47 points, while maintaining a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
31M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW