Luke List betting profile: 3M Open

List has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.

List has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.