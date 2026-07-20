Luke List betting profile: 3M Open
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Luke List sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana
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Luke List will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open. List looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
List's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2024
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|2021
|T58
|68-71-70-73
|-2
At the 3M Open
- In List's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 58th at 2-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-70-69-64
|-14
|29.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|69-68-67-70
|-6
|4.8
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-66-70-70
|-12
|13.1
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- List has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged 0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.805
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.416
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.238
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.097
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.247
|0.332
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.805 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.416 mark. He ranked with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.11 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.77% of the time.
- List currently ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 47 points, while maintaining a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.