Luke Clanton betting profile: 3M Open
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Luke Clanton hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Luke Clanton returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026. He looks to improve upon his tied-for-61st finish from last year's tournament where he shot 8-under.
Clanton's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-66-67-75
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|65-70-77-68
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-66-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|72-69-76-74
|+3
|3.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|75
|69-69-77-72
|+7
|2.500
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.445
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.307
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.244
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.476
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.857
|-0.220
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.445 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.307 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 109 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.