Luke Clanton betting profile: 3M Open

Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.445 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.307 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.