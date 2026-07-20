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29M AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Luke Clanton hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Luke Clanton hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Luke Clanton returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026. He looks to improve upon his tied-for-61st finish from last year's tournament where he shot 8-under.

Latest odds for Clanton at the 3M Open.

Clanton's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6166-66-70-74-8
2024MC71-72+1

At the 3M Open

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-66-67-75-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5465-70-77-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-66-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-70-70-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open7072-69-76-74+33.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7569-69-77-72+72.500

Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • Clanton has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.445-0.344
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3070.057
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.2440.070
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.476-0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.857-0.220

Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.445 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.307 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
  • Clanton has earned 109 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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