Lucas Glover betting profile: 3M Open
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Lucas Glover gets up-and-down from 82 yards for birdie on No. 14 at ISCO Championship
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Lucas Glover has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, posting scores of 3-under in 2023 and 5-over in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 3M Open.
Glover's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+5
At the 3M Open
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.055
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.248
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.112
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.687
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.607
|0.053
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.248 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivers a -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 18.55% of the time.
- Glover currently sits 86th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 393 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.