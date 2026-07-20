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44M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Lucas Glover gets up-and-down from 82 yards for birdie on No. 14 at ISCO Championship

Lucas Glover gets up-and-down from 82 yards for birdie on No. 14 at ISCO Championship

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Lucas Glover has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, posting scores of 3-under in 2023 and 5-over in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Glover at the 3M Open.

Glover's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC71-68-3
2022MC75-72+5

At the 3M Open

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Glover has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0550.199
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2480.940
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.1120.100
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.687-1.186
Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.6070.053

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a 0.248 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover delivers a -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 18.55% of the time.
  • Glover currently sits 86th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 393 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
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Tot
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-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
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Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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