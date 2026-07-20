Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open
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Lee Hodges drains 45-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
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Lee Hodges won the 3M Open in 2023, shooting 24-under at TPC Twin Cities. He returns to Blaine, Minnesota for the tournament set for July 23-26, 2026, looking to reclaim the title he captured three years ago.
Hodges' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|2023
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|2022
|T16
|70-67-67-73
|-7
At the 3M Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 24-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.250
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.089
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.284
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.169
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.224
|0.693
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.089 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivers a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.