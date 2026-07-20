Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open

Hodges has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.

Hodges has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.