Lanto Griffin betting profile: 3M Open
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Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship
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Griffin returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26 in Blaine, Minnesota. He missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Griffin's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2024
|T44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 44th at 6-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|67-72-69-66
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-75-66
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|71-67-72-67
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-69-74-71
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-69-67-67
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.094
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.027
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.125
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.156
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.097
|-0.027
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.027 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.