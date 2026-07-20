Lanto Griffin betting profile: 3M Open

Griffin has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.