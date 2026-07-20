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29M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

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Griffin returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26 in Blaine, Minnesota. He missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Griffin at the 3M Open.

Griffin's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-71-1
2024T4468-66-76-68-6
2023MC73-72+3
2021MC72-69-1

At the 3M Open

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 44th at 6-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5570-67-70-69-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3967-72-69-66-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-75-66-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3271-67-72-67-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-69-74-71-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-69-67-67-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.094-0.274
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0270.377
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1250.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.156-0.249
Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.097-0.027

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.027 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
  • Griffin has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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