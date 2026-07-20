Kurt Kitayama betting profile: 3M Open
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Kurt Kitayama's 291-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
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Kurt Kitayama is the defending champion after winning last year's 3M Open with a score of 23-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on back-to-back victories in the 2026 3M Open.
Kitayama's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|2024
|T6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
At the 3M Open
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 23-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|69-71-70-69
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|10.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|38
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|74-68-76-71
|+9
|12
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-72-71-72
|-1
|44
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-69-75-63
|-3
|145
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|72-67-66-74
|-5
|51.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|76-64-72-67
|-9
|137
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|163.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|51
|69-79-75-72
|+7
|13.5
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.309
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.600
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.071
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.121
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.717
|0.448
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.600 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.82% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 1,129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.