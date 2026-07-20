Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: 3M Open

Ventura has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Ventura has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.