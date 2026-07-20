Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: 3M Open
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Kristoffer Ventura drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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Kristoffer Ventura has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the 3M Open, shooting 4-under in 2025 and 6-over in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make his first cut at this tournament.
Ventura's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+6
At the 3M Open
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ventura has not made the cut at this event in his two previous appearances (2025 and 2021).
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.75
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.482
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.570
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.233
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.303
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.017
|0.711
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.482 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.570 mark. He has hit 66.35% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.71 putts per round and breaks par 20.48% of the time.
- Ventura currently ranks 106th with 261 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.