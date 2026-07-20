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27M AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Kristoffer Ventura drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

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Kristoffer Ventura has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the 3M Open, shooting 4-under in 2025 and 6-over in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make his first cut at this tournament.

Latest odds for Ventura at the 3M Open.

Ventura's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-72-4
2021MC74-74+6

At the 3M Open

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Ventura has not made the cut at this event in his two previous appearances (2025 and 2021).
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.75
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4820.509
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.570-0.447
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.233-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3030.710
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0170.711

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.482 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks among the longer hitters on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.570 mark. He has hit 66.35% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.71 putts per round and breaks par 20.48% of the time.
  • Ventura currently ranks 106th with 261 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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