Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kevin Yu missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on his inconsistent history at this Minnesota venue.
Yu's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|2024
|T73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|2023
|T37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.293
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.019
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.010
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.331
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.047
|0.748
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.019 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 233 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.