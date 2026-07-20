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39M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Kevin Yu sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

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Kevin Yu missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on his inconsistent history at this Minnesota venue.

Latest odds for Yu at the 3M Open.

Yu's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-66-4
2024T7369-71-75-73+4
2023T3770-66-67-72-9

At the 3M Open

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.2930.551
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0190.242
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.010-0.110
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.3310.065
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0470.748

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.019 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
  • Yu has accumulated 233 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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