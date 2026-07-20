Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open

Yu has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.

Yu has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.