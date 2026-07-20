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42M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

Kevin Streelman drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

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Kevin Streelman finished tied for second at 17-under at the 3M Open in 2023, but dropped to tied for 64th at 2-under in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of returning to his 2023 form at this tournament.

Latest odds for Streelman at the 3M Open.

Streelman's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6466-72-72-72-2
2023T264-68-69-66-17

At the 3M Open

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-72-72-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-70-69-70-622.300

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Streelman has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1770.019
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0090.146
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.075-0.218
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.084-0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.178-0.306

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 this season and his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a -0.009 mark. He has hit 67.78% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.32% of the time.
  • Streelman currently ranks 164th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 94 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
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-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
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-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

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Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

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USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
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R4
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