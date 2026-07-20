Kevin Streelman betting profile: 3M Open
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Kevin Streelman drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
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Kevin Streelman finished tied for second at 17-under at the 3M Open in 2023, but dropped to tied for 64th at 2-under in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of returning to his 2023 form at this tournament.
Streelman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|2023
|T2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
At the 3M Open
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|73-68-70-66
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-70-69-70
|-6
|22.300
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Streelman has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.177
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.009
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.075
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.084
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.178
|-0.306
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 this season and his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a -0.009 mark. He has hit 67.78% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.32% of the time.
- Streelman currently ranks 164th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 94 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.