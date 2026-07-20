Kevin Roy betting profile: 3M Open
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Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Kevin Roy finished tied for 28th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.
Roy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|68-68-71-64
|-13
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Roy missed the cut in 2023, finishing at even par.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|67-68-74-72
|-7
|24.333
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.086
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.363
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.256
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.077
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.056
|-0.216
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy has recorded a -0.363 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.