PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Kevin Roy betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kevin Roy finished tied for 28th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Roy at the 3M Open.

Roy's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2868-68-71-64-13
2023MC73-69E

At the 3M Open

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Roy missed the cut in 2023, finishing at even par.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.613
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.333

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Roy has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged -0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.0860.292
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.363-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2560.198
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.077-0.638
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.056-0.216

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy has recorded a -0.363 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
  • Roy has accumulated 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
13H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW