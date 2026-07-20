Kevin Roy betting profile: 3M Open

Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Roy has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Roy has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.