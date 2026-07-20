PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
15M AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

Kensei Hirata sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kensei Hirata will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026 in the 3M Open. The tournament features a $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after shooting 23-under last year.

Latest odds for Hirata at the 3M Open.

Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7169-68-72-74+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC67-74+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1964-65-70-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6570-71-69-72-22.427
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--

Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Hirata has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged -1.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.042-0.412
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.440-0.445
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.030-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.265-0.617
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.717-1.567

Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.440 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 17.85% of the time.
  • Hirata has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW