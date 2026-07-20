Kensei Hirata betting profile: 3M Open
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Kensei Hirata sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana
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Kensei Hirata will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026 in the 3M Open. The tournament features a $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after shooting 23-under last year.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|69-68-72-74
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|64-65-70-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|70-71-69-72
|-2
|2.427
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Hirata has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -1.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.042
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.440
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.030
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.265
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.717
|-1.567
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.440 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 17.85% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.