Keith Mitchell betting profile: 3M Open
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Keith Mitchell sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere
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Keith Mitchell finished tied for fifth at 16-under in his last appearance at the 3M Open in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that strong performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Mitchell's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2024
|T46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|2023
|T5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|2021
|5
|69-70-66-67
|-12
At the 3M Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|73-66-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|68-67-63-69
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even par.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.611
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.256
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.073
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.098
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.696
|1.085
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.256 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Mitchell currently ranks 46th with 788 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.