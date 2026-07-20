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29M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

Keith Mitchell sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

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Keith Mitchell finished tied for fifth at 16-under in his last appearance at the 3M Open in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that strong performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the 3M Open.

Mitchell's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-71-3
2024T4668-72-70-69-5
2023T568-66-67-67-16
2021569-70-66-67-12

At the 3M Open

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5173-66-69-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-67-63-69-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even par.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6110.388
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2560.319
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.073-0.043
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0980.421
Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6961.085

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.256 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
  • Mitchell currently ranks 46th with 788 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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