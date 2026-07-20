Keita Nakajima betting profile: 3M Open

Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.304 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Nakajima delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.