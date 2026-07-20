Keita Nakajima betting profile: 3M Open
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Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Nakajima will make his debut at TPC Twin Cities when the 3M Open gets underway July 23-26 in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under victory in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- This is Nakajima's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-66-67-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|71-66-70-64
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|65-72-65-71
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|72-68-71-76
|+3
|2.900
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Nakajima has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged 1.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.039
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.304
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.278
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.423
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.410
|1.321
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.304 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Nakajima's overall performance is reflected in his 0.410 Strokes Gained: Total average (53rd) and his 14.04% Bogey Avoidance rate (25th). He has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.