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42M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Karl Vilips sinks 28-foot eagle putt on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

Karl Vilips sinks 28-foot eagle putt on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Karl Vilips missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after posting rounds of 70 and 71. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Vilips at the 3M Open.

Vilips' recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-71-1

At the 3M Open

  • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Vilips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-64-68-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3972-65-68-69-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946.000

Vilips' recent performances

  • Vilips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 25-under.
  • Vilips has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.450-0.524
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.010-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0830.383
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4230.002
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.101-0.375

Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.450 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 21.86% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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