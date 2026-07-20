Karl Vilips betting profile: 3M Open
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Karl Vilips sinks 28-foot eagle putt on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Karl Vilips missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after posting rounds of 70 and 71. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Vilips' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|72-65-68-69
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|68-65-71-67
|-9
|46.000
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.450
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.010
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.083
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.423
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.101
|-0.375
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.450 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.