Karl Vilips betting profile: 3M Open

Vilips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 25-under.

Vilips has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.