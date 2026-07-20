Justin Lower betting profile: 3M Open
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Justin Lower reaches par-5 No. 12 in two, makes birdie at Corales Puntacana
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Justin Lower returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 23-26, 2026. Lower missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Lower's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2024
|T33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|2023
|T43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the 3M Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|69-72-67-71
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-71-70-73
|+1
|5.200
Lower's recent performances
- Lower had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 19-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.101
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.633
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.079
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.134
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.947
|-0.445
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.101 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.633 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 62.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
- Lower has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.