Jordan Smith betting profile: 3M Open
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Jordan L Smith sinks 14-inch putt for birdie on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Smith will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open, which features an $8.8 million purse. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the 3M Open
- Smith has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.8
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-72-70
|-7
|39.1
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|65-65-74-68
|-8
|57.3
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-67-70-71
|-9
|5.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.6
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.479
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.354
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.150
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.396
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.287
|0.536
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.354 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71.
- Smith ranked 66th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 536 points and ranked 66th with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.287.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.