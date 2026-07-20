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26M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith sinks 14-inch putt for birdie on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

Jordan L Smith sinks 14-inch putt for birdie on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Smith will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open, which features an $8.8 million purse. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Smith at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • Smith has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.8
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-63-72-70-739.1
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1365-65-74-68-857.3
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-67-70-71-95.0
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.5
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.6
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--

Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.
  • Smith has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4790.395
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3540.297
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.1500.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.396-0.190
Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2870.536

Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.354 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71.
  • Smith ranked 66th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 536 points and ranked 66th with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.287.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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