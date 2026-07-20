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33M AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

John Keefer hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

John Keefer hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Johnny Keefer will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 for the 2026 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Keefer at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • Keefer has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3971-70-76-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-73-69-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3571-67-67-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT966-69-67-63-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5890.590
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5080.786
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.391-0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.436-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2700.865

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.589 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21.
  • Keefer has earned 499 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st. He ranked 86th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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