Johnny Keefer betting profile: 3M Open
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John Keefer hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Johnny Keefer will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 for the 2026 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under victory in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- Keefer has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|71-70-76-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|71-67-67-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|66-69-67-63
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|79
|72-72-69-76
|+9
|4.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|72-70-66-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.589
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.508
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.391
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.436
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.270
|0.865
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.589 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21.
- Keefer has earned 499 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st. He ranked 86th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.