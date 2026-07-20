John VanDerLaan betting profile: 3M Open
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John VanDerLaan sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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John VanDerLaan heads to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 23-26, 2026. Kurt Kitayama captured the 2025 title with a score of 23-under.
At the 3M Open
- VanDerLaan has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 11-under.
- He has averaged 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|-0.010
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.515
|-1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.108
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.136
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.770
|-0.992
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.515 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has accumulated 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.