John VanDerLaan betting profile: 3M Open

VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.515 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.98% of the time.