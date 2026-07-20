PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
28M AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

John VanDerLaan sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

John VanDerLaan heads to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 23-26, 2026. Kurt Kitayama captured the 2025 title with a score of 23-under.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • VanDerLaan has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 11-under.
  • He has averaged 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee87-0.0100.274
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.515-1.084
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.108-0.063
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.136-0.120
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.770-0.992

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.515 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan has accumulated 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
31M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW