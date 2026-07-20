John Parry betting profile: 3M Open

Parry has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of two-over.

Parry has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.