John Parry betting profile: 3M Open
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John Parry hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian
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John Parry will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse on the 7,431-yard, par-71 course in Blaine, Minnesota.
At the 3M Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-73-66
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-71-71-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-66-70-69
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|73-71-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51.000
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of two-over.
- Parry has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.187
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.425
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.073
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.298
|-0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.014
|-0.787
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.425 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.16%.
- Parry currently sits 87th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 389 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.