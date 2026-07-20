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23M AGO

John Parry betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

John Parry hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian

John Parry hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian

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John Parry will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse on the 7,431-yard, par-71 course in Blaine, Minnesota.

Latest odds for Parry at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Parry's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-73-66-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-71-71-69+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-66-70-69-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.750
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051.000

Parry's recent performances

  • Parry has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of two-over.
  • Parry has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged -0.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.187-0.440
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4250.478
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.073-0.002
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.298-0.824
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.014-0.787

Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.425 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.16%.
  • Parry currently sits 87th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 389 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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