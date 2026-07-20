Joel Dahmen betting profile: 3M Open

Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under.

He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of 1.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.