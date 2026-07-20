Joel Dahmen betting profile: 3M Open
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Joel Dahmen drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana
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Joel Dahmen finished tied for 39th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.
Dahmen's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|2021
|T67
|70-70-76-68
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 39th at 12-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|66-71-71-67
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-73-70-71
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under.
- He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of 1.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.139
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.553
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.259
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.634
|-0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.202
|0.523
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.553 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.22% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 241 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.