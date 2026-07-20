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35M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

Joel Dahmen drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

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Joel Dahmen finished tied for 39th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the 3M Open.

Dahmen's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3967-65-71-69-12
2024MC73-72+3
2023MC72-68-2
2021T6770-70-76-68E

At the 3M Open

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 39th at 12-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-66-75-69-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-77+6--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-73-70-71+17.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under.
  • He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of 1.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1390.112
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5531.038
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.2590.291
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.634-0.918
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.2020.523

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.553 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.22% of the time.
  • Dahmen has earned 241 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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