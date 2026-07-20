Joe Highsmith betting profile: 3M Open
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Joe Highsmith's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana
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Joe Highsmith missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025 after shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Highsmith's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|2024
|T44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
At the 3M Open
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 44th at 6-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T6
|68-67-68-68
|-17
|55.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|1.920
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|67-68-69-73
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-69-76-76
|+2
|3.400
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.394
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.098
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.085
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.410
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.986
|-0.214
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.394 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 62.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.