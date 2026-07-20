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30M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

Joe Highsmith's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

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Joe Highsmith missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025 after shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Highsmith at the 3M Open.

Highsmith's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-67-2
2024T4468-72-70-68-6

At the 3M Open

  • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 44th at 6-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Highsmith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT668-67-68-68-1755.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7070-68-72-72+23.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-68+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-69-71-73-11.920
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3367-68-69-73-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-69-76-76+23.400

Highsmith's recent performances

  • Highsmith has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Highsmith has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Highsmith has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.394-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0980.128
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0850.230
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.410-0.489
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.986-0.214

Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.394 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 62.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
  • Highsmith has earned 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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