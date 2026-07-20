Jimmy Stanger betting profile: 3M Open
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Jimmy Stanger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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Jimmy Stanger has not competed in the 3M Open in recent years and will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under performance in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- This is Stanger's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.525
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-1.024
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.065
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.073
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.362
|-0.199
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.525 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.024 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.