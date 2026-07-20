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Jesper Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open

Jesper Svensson drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Svensson at the 3M Open.

Svensson's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1466-69-63-70-16

At the 3M Open

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open Championship7873-66-77-73+94.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-67-74-16.257
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-68-68-13108.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT963-72-65-65-1970.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-72+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT867-69-71-70-1137.688

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth-place with a score of 13-under.
  • Svensson has an average of 0.831 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6620.831
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.447-0.483
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0070.280
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1960.180
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0130.808

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.6 yards provides significant length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.447 mark. He has a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he breaks par 22.07% of the time.
  • Svensson currently ranks 121st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 230 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.013.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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