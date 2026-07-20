Jesper Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.6 yards provides significant length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.447 mark. He has a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he breaks par 22.07% of the time.