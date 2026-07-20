Jesper Svensson betting profile: 3M Open
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Jesper Svensson drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Svensson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
At the 3M Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|78
|73-66-77-73
|+9
|4.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|70-68-67-74
|-1
|6.257
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-68-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|63-72-65-65
|-19
|70.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth-place with a score of 13-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.831 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.662
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.447
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.007
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.196
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.013
|0.808
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.6 yards provides significant length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.447 mark. He has a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he breaks par 22.07% of the time.
- Svensson currently ranks 121st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 230 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.013.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.