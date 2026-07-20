PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
28M AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Jeremy Paul drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jeremy Paul will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his missed cut from last year's 3M Open. The tournament returns to Blaine, Minnesota with an $8.8 million purse.

Latest odds for Paul at the 3M Open.

Paul's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-3

At the 3M Open

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under through two rounds.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT7972-69-72-74-11.244
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7470-68-76-73+72.600
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT869-67-70-71-1137.688
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-72E--

Paul's recent performances

  • Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Paul has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -1.975 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.213-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.373-1.037
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.265-0.275
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.530-0.584
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.381-1.975

Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul is averaging -0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, with a Driving Distance of 304.2 yards.
  • Paul is posting a -1.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark this season. He has a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 30.29 Putts Per Round and breaks par 19.68% of the time.
  • Paul ranks 190th with 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
32M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW