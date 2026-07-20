Jeremy Paul betting profile: 3M Open

Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Paul has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.