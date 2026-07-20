Jeremy Paul betting profile: 3M Open
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Jeremy Paul drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana
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Jeremy Paul will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his missed cut from last year's 3M Open. The tournament returns to Blaine, Minnesota with an $8.8 million purse.
Paul's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under through two rounds.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T79
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|1.244
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|74
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|2.600
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.688
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -1.975 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.213
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.373
|-1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.265
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.530
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.381
|-1.975
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul is averaging -0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, with a Driving Distance of 304.2 yards.
- Paul is posting a -1.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark this season. He has a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 30.29 Putts Per Round and breaks par 19.68% of the time.
- Paul ranks 190th with 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.