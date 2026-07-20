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24M AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Jeffrey Kang drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

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Jeffrey Kang will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open, where he looks to make his mark at the Minnesota venue. Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Latest odds for Kang at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • Kang has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6567-74-73-75+13.900
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-74-66-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-77+11--

Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Kang has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.5560.050
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0350.175
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1210.292
Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.414-0.550
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.884-0.033

Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.556 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.035 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.11% of the time.
  • Kang has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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