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21M AGO

Jeevan Sihota betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Jeevan Sihota's 88-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at RBC Canadian

Jeevan Sihota's 88-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at RBC Canadian

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The 3M Open will be held at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after shooting 23-under last year.

Latest odds for Sihota at the 3M Open.

Sihota's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedMC70-72+2--

Sihota's recent performances

  • Sihota's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited, where he shot 2-over.
  • Sihota has an average of -1.806 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sihota has averaged -2.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sihota's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.806-1.806
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.376-0.377
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.624-0.625
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5870.588
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.219-2.219

Sihota's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sihota posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.806 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Sihota recorded a -0.376 mark. He maintained a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Sihota delivered a 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sihota as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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