Jason Day betting profile: 3M Open

Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.

Day has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.