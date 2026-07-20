Jason Day betting profile: 3M Open
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Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
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Jason Day returns to the 3M Open, where he tied for 64th at 2-over in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on that performance at the tournament defended by Kurt Kitayama.
Day's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T64
|70-72-72-72
|+2
At the 3M Open
- In Day's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-68-67-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-70-75-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|68
|75-69-72-75
|+7
|6.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
Day's recent performances
- Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.075
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.628
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.506
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.159
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.038
|-1.049
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.628 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Day has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.