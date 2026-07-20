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32M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

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Jason Day returns to the 3M Open, where he tied for 64th at 2-over in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on that performance at the tournament defended by Kurt Kitayama.

Latest odds for Day at the 3M Open.

Day's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T6470-72-72-72+2

At the 3M Open

  • In Day's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Day's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-68-67-69-69.292
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-70-75-72+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6875-69-72-75+76.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000

Day's recent performances

  • Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Day has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Day has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Day's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.075-0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.628-0.897
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5060.605
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.159-0.484
Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.038-1.049

Day's advanced stats and rankings

  • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.628 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
  • Day has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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