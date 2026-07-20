Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open
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Jake Knapp sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Travelers
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Jake Knapp finished tied for third at 20-under in his last appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 3M Open.
Knapp's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|2024
|WD
|71-68-81
|-
At the 3M Open
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|74-67-64-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|71-75-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Knapp has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged -1.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.075
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.355
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.116
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.589
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.903
|-1.188
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sports a 0.355 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivers a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 938 FedExCup Regular Season points (39th) and ranks 20th with a 0.903 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.