Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open

Knapp posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sports a 0.355 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knapp delivers a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 23.99% of the time.