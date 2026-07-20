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32M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Jake Knapp sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Travelers

Jake Knapp sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Travelers

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Jake Knapp finished tied for third at 20-under in his last appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Knapp at the 3M Open.

Knapp's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T364-65-67-68-20
2024WD71-68-81-

At the 3M Open

  • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Knapp's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5574-67-64-69-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.500
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500

Knapp's recent performances

  • Knapp has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Knapp has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Knapp has averaged -1.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.075-0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3550.325
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.116-0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.589-0.737
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.903-1.188

Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

  • Knapp posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sports a 0.355 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Knapp delivers a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
  • Knapp has earned 938 FedExCup Regular Season points (39th) and ranks 20th with a 0.903 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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