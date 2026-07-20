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27M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Jackson Suber reflects on first-ever, links-golf experience at Royal Birkdale

Jackson Suber reflects on first-ever, links-golf experience at Royal Birkdale

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Jackson Suber missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025, shooting 2-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on that performance at the $8.8 million event.

Latest odds for Suber at the 3M Open.

Suber's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-73-2

At the 3M Open

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2865-69-70-74-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT668-64-66-69-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-64-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-66-70-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-69-70-75+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Suber has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.0910.503
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4550.327
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0460.271
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.2290.094
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.3621.195

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.455 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
  • Suber has accumulated 455 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.92% (63rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-7

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ENG
T. Fleetwood
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