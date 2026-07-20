Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open
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Jackson Suber reflects on first-ever, links-golf experience at Royal Birkdale
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Jackson Suber missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025, shooting 2-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on that performance at the $8.8 million event.
Suber's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-73
|-2
At the 3M Open
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|65-69-70-74
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|68-64-66-69
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-64-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-66-70
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-69-70-75
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-61-69-63
|-23
|135.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.091
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.455
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.046
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.229
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.362
|1.195
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.455 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 455 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.92% (63rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.