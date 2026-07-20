Jackson Koivun betting profile: 3M Open
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Jackson Koivun drains 17-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at ISCO Championship
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Jackson Koivun will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under performance in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- Jackson Koivun has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years or this is a new event.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|67-68-66-67
|-12
|35.2
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-74-68
|+5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|73-66-68-68
|-5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|70-64-68-67
|-15
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|68-76-72-78
|+6
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Koivun has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 1.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.332
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.019
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.422
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.094
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.867
|1.835
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun sported a 0.019 mark. He hit 68.33% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Koivun delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.80 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.00% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.11%.
- Koivun has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 194th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.