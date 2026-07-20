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31M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama hits impossible bunker shot at The Open

Hideki Matsuyama hits impossible bunker shot at The Open

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Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 30th at 10-under the last time he played the 3M Open in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this Minnesota tournament.

Latest odds for Matsuyama at the 3M Open.

Matsuyama's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T3064-70-73-67-10
2022WD77-

At the 3M Open

  • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Matsuyama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1472-67-67-70-490
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-67-66-66-1471.25
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.88
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4372-73-78-72+717.25
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1366-65-70-71-857.33
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-67-71-72E37
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7172-75-72-76+115.5
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.25
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.67
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.43

Matsuyama's recent performances

  • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
  • Matsuyama has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Matsuyama has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.217-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3700.091
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3320.235
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.033-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5180.204

Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.217 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • Matsuyama has earned 1,086 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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