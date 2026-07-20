Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open
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Hayden Springer sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana
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Springer missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2025 after posting a score of 3-under through two rounds. He returns to Blaine, Minnesota, for the July 23-26 3M Open looking to improve on that performance.
Springer's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2024
|T59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-68-71-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.006
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.096
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.133
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.018
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.217
|-0.582
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.006 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards places him among TOUR players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Springer has a -0.096 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he breaks par 23.61% of the time.
- Springer currently ranks 130th with 196 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.