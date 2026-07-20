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26M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Hayden Springer sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

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Springer missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2025 after posting a score of 3-under through two rounds. He returns to Blaine, Minnesota, for the July 23-26 3M Open looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Springer at the 3M Open.

Springer's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-67-3
2024T5966-72-73-70-3

At the 3M Open

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2469-70-67-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-68-71-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Springer has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.006-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.096-0.186
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.133-0.377
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0180.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.217-0.582

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.006 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards places him among TOUR players.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Springer has a -0.096 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he breaks par 23.61% of the time.
  • Springer currently ranks 130th with 196 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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