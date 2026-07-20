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28M AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Harry Higgs sticks tee shot tight for the Shot of the Day

Harry Higgs sticks tee shot tight for the Shot of the Day

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Harry Higgs finished tied for 25th at 14-under at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Higgs at the 3M Open.

Higgs's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2568-67-68-67-14
2023MC75-72+5
2022MC73-71+2
2021MC72-69-1

At the 3M Open

  • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Higgs has missed the cut in three of his four appearances at this event between 2021 and 2025.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Higgs's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6272-68-72-69-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-68-69-67-1339.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-68-77-72+816.150
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-73-68-9--

Higgs's recent performances

  • Higgs's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1530.195
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.268-0.063
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0020.083
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.273-0.111
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3900.103

Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 307.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.268 mark. He has hit 68.00% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Higgs is delivering a -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He is averaging 29.76 putts per round and breaking par 19.56% of the time.
  • Higgs has earned 58 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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