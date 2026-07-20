Harry Higgs betting profile: 3M Open

Higgs's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.

He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.