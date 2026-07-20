PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
27M AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Haotong Li missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after posting rounds of 70 and 68. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Li at the 3M Open.

Li's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-4

At the 3M Open

  • In Li's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC67-74-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6067-64-79-69-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123.000

Li's recent performances

  • Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
  • Li has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged -1.269 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged -0.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4140.390
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.247-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.508-1.269
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.1550.136
Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.002-0.832

Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.247 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
  • Li currently sits 125th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 212 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
30M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW