Haotong Li betting profile: 3M Open
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Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Haotong Li missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after posting rounds of 70 and 68. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Li's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Li's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|67-64-79-69
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23.000
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
- Li has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -1.269 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.414
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.247
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.508
|-1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.155
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.002
|-0.832
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.247 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Li currently sits 125th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 212 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.