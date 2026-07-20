PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
35M AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda drains 22-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at John Deere

Hank Lebioda drains 22-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Hank Lebioda returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26 in Blaine, Minnesota. Lebioda missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the 3M Open.

Lebioda's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC71-72+1
2022T1668-74-67-68-7
2021WD69-69-

At the 3M Open

  • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 7-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-73+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6265-68-71-72-84.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic7468-70-72-74E1.618
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-68-68-77-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Lebioda has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged -1.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.149-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0560.146
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.044-0.046
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.503-1.276
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.641-1.242

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 17.80% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
33M AGO
2026 3M Open preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
37M AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
39M AGO
Tony Finau betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW