Hank Lebioda betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Hank Lebioda drains 22-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Hank Lebioda returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26 in Blaine, Minnesota. Lebioda missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023.
Lebioda's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2022
|T16
|68-74-67-68
|-7
|2021
|WD
|69-69
|-
At the 3M Open
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 7-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|65-68-71-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|74
|68-70-72-74
|E
|1.618
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-68-68-77
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -1.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.149
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.056
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.044
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.503
|-1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.641
|-1.242
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 17.80% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.