Griffin Wood betting profile: 3M Open
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Griffin Wood's interview after second-round 60 at Veritex Bank Championship
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Griffin Wood will compete at the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under last year.
At the 3M Open
- Wood has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Wood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
Wood's recent performances
- Wood's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he scored 5-over.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wood as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.