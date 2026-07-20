Gordon Sargent betting profile: 3M Open
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Gordon Sargent's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana
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Gordon Sargent missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025, shooting 1-over par. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on last year's performance at the 2026 3M Open.
Sargent's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.311 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.414
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.631
|-1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.238
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.137
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.115
|-0.815
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has struggled with a -1.631 mark. His 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate reflects his challenges with approach shots.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.80 putts per round and has avoided bogeys 17.94% of the time.
- Sargent currently ranks 129th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 201 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.