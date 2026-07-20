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35M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

Gordon Sargent's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

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Gordon Sargent missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025, shooting 1-over par. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on last year's performance at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Sargent at the 3M Open.

Sargent's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-70+1

At the 3M Open

  • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
  • Sargent has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.311 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4140.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.631-1.311
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2380.364
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1370.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.115-0.815

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has struggled with a -1.631 mark. His 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate reflects his challenges with approach shots.
  • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.80 putts per round and has avoided bogeys 17.94% of the time.
  • Sargent currently ranks 129th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 201 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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