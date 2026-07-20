Gordon Sargent betting profile: 3M Open

Sargent has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.

Sargent has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.311 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.