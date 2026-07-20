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25M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Gary Woodland sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at the Memorial

Gary Woodland sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at the Memorial

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Gary Woodland finished tied for 20th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Woodland at the 3M Open.

Woodland's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2067-68-68-66-15
2024T3766-69-74-68-7
2023MC72-73+3
2021T1169-66-67-72-10

At the 3M Open

  • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Woodland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7169-70-74-72+55.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT767-73-73-68+1212.500
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3672-74-76-70+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT665-69-69-67-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1771-70-68-69-667.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-69-77-70-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-70-66-72-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-75-76-66E27.600

Woodland's recent performances

  • Woodland has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Woodland has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Woodland has averaged 0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6340.656
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.080-0.267
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.371-0.243
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1340.025
Average Strokes Gained: Total470.4770.171

Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.634 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.1 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.080 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
  • Woodland has earned 1,168 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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