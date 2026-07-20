Gary Woodland betting profile: 3M Open

Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.634 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.1 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.080 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.