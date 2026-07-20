Garrick Higgo betting profile: 3M Open

Higgo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.

Higgo has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.