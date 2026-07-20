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Garrick Higgo betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo nearly drains 145-yard shot, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana

Garrick Higgo nearly drains 145-yard shot, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana

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Garrick Higgo finished tied for 39th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Higgo at the 3M Open.

Higgo's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3968-67-70-67-12
2024MC69-74+1
2023T1368-69-68-66-13
2022MC76-74+8

At the 3M Open

  • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Higgo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4872-68-70-70-84.169
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3269-65-75-68-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-67-70-63-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-70-72-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5272-69-72-66-511.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--

Higgo's recent performances

  • Higgo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Higgo has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgo has averaged 0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0230.214
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.605-0.432
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.195-0.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.1370.755
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.9130.370

Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.605 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgo delivers a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 17.67% of the time.
  • Higgo has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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