Fabián Gómez betting profile: 3M Open
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Fabián Gómez hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Fabián Gómez missed the cut at the 3M Open in his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021. He returns to compete at the tournament set for July 23-26, 2026, at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Gómez's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|68-75
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Gómez's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Gómez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|71-69-68-71
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T74
|72-67-75-68
|-2
|2.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Gómez's recent performances
- Gómez's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 42nd at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gómez has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.225
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.148
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.264
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.433
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.246
|-0.219
Gómez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gómez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.225 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards demonstrates his approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gómez sports a 0.148 mark. He maintains a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gómez has delivered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.67 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 22.84% of the time.
- Gómez currently ranks 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 21 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.