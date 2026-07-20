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20M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen's 142-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 8 at John Deere

Erik van Rooyen's 142-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 8 at John Deere

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Erik van Rooyen returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the 3M Open.

Van Rooyen's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-68+1
2024MC75-74+7
2023MC68-71-3
2021T5868-72-75-67-2

At the 3M Open

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 58th at 2-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-69-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge7065-72-74-73+43.0
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-66-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3872-69-65-72-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-71-74-25.0
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.0
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--

Van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.650 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.061-0.293
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.565-0.331
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.1130.324
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5700.950
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.1680.650

Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.565 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
  • Van Rooyen earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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