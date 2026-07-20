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36M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at John Deere

Eric Cole sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at John Deere

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Eric Cole missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2025 but finished tied for 30th in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his recent history at the 3M Open.

Latest odds for Cole at the 3M Open.

Cole's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-65-2
2023T3070-66-68-70-10

At the 3M Open

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5376-64-66-75+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7071-67-79-69+63.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3863-65-69-73-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC64-76E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP267-68-63-70-12300.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Cole has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged -0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.532-0.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.132-0.441
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3950.030
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5400.290
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.536-0.309

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.532 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.132 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
  • Cole has earned 841 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
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-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
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-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
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Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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