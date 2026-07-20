Eric Cole betting profile: 3M Open
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Eric Cole sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at John Deere
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Eric Cole missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2025 but finished tied for 30th in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his recent history at the 3M Open.
Cole's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|2023
|T30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|63-65-69-73
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-76
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|200.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P2
|67-68-63-70
|-12
|300.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.532
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.132
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.395
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.540
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.536
|-0.309
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.532 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.132 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
- Cole has earned 841 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.