Emiliano Grillo betting profile: 3M Open
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Emiliano Grillo drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
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Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 20th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 3M Open.
Grillo's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|2024
|T24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|2023
|T10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|2022
|T2
|67-65-67-71
|-14
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.5
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.026
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.037
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.171
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.209
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.318
|1.033
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.037 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.52% of the time.
- Grillo's overall play resulted in a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total average, ranking 121st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.