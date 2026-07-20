Emiliano Grillo betting profile: 3M Open

Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.037 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.52% of the time.