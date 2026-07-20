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27M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Dylan Wu holes 16-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Dylan Wu holes 16-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Dylan Wu returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 23-26, 2026. Wu was disqualified in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, looking to bounce back at the Minnesota venue where he finished tied for fifth in 2023.

Latest odds for Wu at the 3M Open.

Wu's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025DQ70-71-
2024T5369-68-75-68-4
2023T570-67-67-64-16
2022MC76-74+8

At the 3M Open

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he was disqualified after two rounds.
  • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7273-71-82-72+185.750
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-71-68-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
  • Wu has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.410-0.563
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2790.481
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.142-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.266-0.110
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.539-0.293

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 68.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
  • Wu has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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