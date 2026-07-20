Dylan Wu betting profile: 3M Open
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Dylan Wu holes 16-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Dylan Wu returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 23-26, 2026. Wu was disqualified in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, looking to bounce back at the Minnesota venue where he finished tied for fifth in 2023.
Wu's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|DQ
|70-71
|-
|2024
|T53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|2023
|T5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+8
At the 3M Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he was disqualified after two rounds.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.410
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.279
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.142
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.266
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.539
|-0.293
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 68.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Wu has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.