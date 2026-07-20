Denny McCarthy betting profile: 3M Open
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Denny McCarthy drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at ISCO Championship
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Denny McCarthy returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 23-26, 2026. McCarthy will look to improve upon his previous performance at this tournament, where he finished tied for 67th at even par in 2021.
McCarthy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T67
|69-69-76-70
|E
At the 3M Open
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of even par.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|72-75-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|74-70-70-68
|-2
|6.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.437
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.040
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.014
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.419
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.044
|0.036
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.040 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.46%.
- McCarthy has accumulated 316 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th) and ranks 99th with a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.