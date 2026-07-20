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42M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

Denny McCarthy drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

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Denny McCarthy returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 23-26, 2026. McCarthy will look to improve upon his previous performance at this tournament, where he finished tied for 67th at even par in 2021.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the 3M Open.

McCarthy's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021T6769-69-76-70E

At the 3M Open

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of even par.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-68-66-65-1471.250
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6069-69-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3473-75-74-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.625
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
  • He has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.437-0.294
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0400.001
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.014-0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4190.417
Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.0440.036

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.040 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.46%.
  • McCarthy has accumulated 316 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th) and ranks 99th with a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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