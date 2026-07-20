Davis Thompson betting profile: 3M Open

Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.