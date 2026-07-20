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Davis Thompson betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson taps in for birdie on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

Davis Thompson taps in for birdie on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

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Davis Thompson has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the 3M Open, shooting two-under both times. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Thompson at the 3M Open.

Thompson's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71-2
2023MC69-71-2

At the 3M Open

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Thompson has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.1770.045
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3360.162
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0500.112
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.434-0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1280.284

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
  • Thompson has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th, and he has ranked 27th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.05%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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