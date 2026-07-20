Davis Thompson betting profile: 3M Open
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Davis Thompson taps in for birdie on No. 10 at ISCO Championship
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Davis Thompson has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the 3M Open, shooting two-under both times. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 3M Open.
Thompson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the 3M Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.177
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.336
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.050
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.434
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.128
|0.284
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
- Thompson has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th, and he has ranked 27th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.