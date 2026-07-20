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39M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Riley hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Davis Riley hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Riley most recently missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025 after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Riley at the 3M Open.

Riley's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-4
2024T4670-70-70-69-5
2022MC73-71+2

At the 3M Open

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 5-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6565-72-71-71-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7166-71-73-75+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC82-80+18--

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Riley has an average of -0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.932-0.774
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.337-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.271-0.614
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4200.752
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.119-0.648

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.932 (156th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Riley sported a -0.337 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 62.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • Riley has accumulated 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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