Davis Chatfield betting profile: 3M Open
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Davis Chatfield sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Davis Chatfield tees off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 for the 3M Open. Kurt Kitayama returns as the defending champion after posting a score of 23-under in 2025.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.331
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.026
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.022
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.018
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.308
|0.669
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.8 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a 0.026 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.