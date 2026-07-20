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17M AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Davis Chatfield sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Davis Chatfield tees off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 for the 3M Open. Kurt Kitayama returns as the defending champion after posting a score of 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Chatfield at the 3M Open.

Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3369-66-70-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--

Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
  • Chatfield has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.331-0.512
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0260.654
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.022-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0180.694
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.3080.669

Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.8 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a 0.026 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
  • Chatfield has earned 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Ryan Fox
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1

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-9

2

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-9
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3

Sam Burns
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+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
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+2

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

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S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
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R4
-2
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