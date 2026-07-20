Davis Chatfield betting profile: 3M Open

Chatfield has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Chatfield has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.