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39M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

David Skinns sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

David Skinns sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

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David Skinns returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26. Skinns finished tied for 57th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Skinns at the 3M Open.

Skinns' recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5766-70-70-69-9
2024T2468-70-71-66-9
2022T5472-71-68-73E

At the 3M Open

  • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Skinns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-66-68-70-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3372-67-66-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-65-70-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2473-69-67-67-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3069-70-71-72-222.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT868-71-69-69-1137.688

Skinns' recent performances

  • Skinns has finished in the top ten once and top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Skinns has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged 0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.012-0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0430.036
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0670.242
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.221-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3190.205

Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a 0.043 mark on TOUR. He has a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
  • Skinns currently ranks 139th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 154 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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