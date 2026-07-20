David Skinns betting profile: 3M Open
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David Skinns sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana
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David Skinns returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26. Skinns finished tied for 57th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Skinns' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|2024
|T24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|2022
|T54
|72-71-68-73
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-66-68-70
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|72-67-66-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-65-70
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|73-69-67-67
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|37.688
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top ten once and top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.012
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.043
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.067
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.221
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.319
|0.205
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a 0.043 mark on TOUR. He has a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Skinns currently ranks 139th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 154 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.