David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open

Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.

He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.