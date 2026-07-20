David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open
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David Lipsky sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at ISCO Championship
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David Lipsky finished tied for third at 20-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon last year's strong showing in the 2026 3M Open.
Lipsky's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|2024
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2023
|T43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
At the 3M Open
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|72-71-68-73
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.420
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.084
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.205
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.060
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.071
|-0.101
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.084 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Lipsky ranked 76th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 465 points and 85th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.58%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.