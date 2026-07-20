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29M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

David Lipsky sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at ISCO Championship

David Lipsky sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at ISCO Championship

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David Lipsky finished tied for third at 20-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon last year's strong showing in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the 3M Open.

Lipsky's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T368-68-64-64-20
2024MC68-76+2
2023T4369-64-70-73-8

At the 3M Open

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2467-69-71-73-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7172-71-68-73E5.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--

Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.420-0.375
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0840.441
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2050.190
Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.060-0.357
Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.071-0.101

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.084 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
  • Lipsky ranked 76th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 465 points and 85th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.58%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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